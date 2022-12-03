PFS Investments Inc. Has $8.71 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 324.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,764 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 1.08% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

