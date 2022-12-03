PFS Investments Inc. Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.48.

ULTA stock opened at $471.33 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $477.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 70.75%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

