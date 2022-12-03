PFS Investments Inc. Has $15.06 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,932 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

