PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTV opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.