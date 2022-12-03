Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.98-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.79 EPS.

WOOF stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.44.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

