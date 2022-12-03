Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Perimeter Solutions has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

