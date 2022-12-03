Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.
Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %
PWOD stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.45. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
