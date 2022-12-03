Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

PWOD stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.45. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

