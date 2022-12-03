PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.66 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $197.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.