Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 773,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,980. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.