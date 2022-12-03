Partners Group Holding AG Sells 2,975 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $954,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $123,089,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,855 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

TDOC opened at $29.20 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

