Partners Group Holding AG Acquires 900 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $320.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $632.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.23. The stock has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.32.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

