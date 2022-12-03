Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,973,300 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,644,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

PARXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,241. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

