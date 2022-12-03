Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $89.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.60.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock worth $1,914,350. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Palomar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,305 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $61.67 on Friday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

