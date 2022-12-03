Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Palfinger Price Performance
Shares of PLFRY remained flat at $21.00 during midday trading on Friday. Palfinger has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.
About Palfinger
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palfinger (PLFRY)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Palfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.