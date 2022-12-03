Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Palfinger Price Performance

Shares of PLFRY remained flat at $21.00 during midday trading on Friday. Palfinger has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

About Palfinger

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

