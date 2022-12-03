Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 26.6 %
NASDAQ PGYWW traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 16,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,900. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.
