Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Lifted by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 8,094.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,512 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 135.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 263.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 419,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 220,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

