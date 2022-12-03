Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 3,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 238.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares in the last quarter.

