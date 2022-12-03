Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Shares Up 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.68. 3,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares during the last quarter.

