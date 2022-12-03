P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $182.81 Billion

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.82 or 0.00246316 BTC on major exchanges. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market cap of $182.81 billion and approximately $1.29 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

P2P Solutions foundation Profile

P2P Solutions foundation’s launch date was April 26th, 2019. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf?t=gk6f7hraei4edv_pfmvrdw&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf.

Buying and Selling P2P Solutions foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

