Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXUS remained flat at $10.23 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,651. Oxus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.
About Oxus Acquisition
Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.
Read More
