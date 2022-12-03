Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
OTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Otonomy Stock Performance
OTIC stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
