Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Otonomy Stock Performance

OTIC stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otonomy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 7,609.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,880 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Stories

