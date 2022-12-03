Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Osmosis has a market cap of $281.39 million and $4.49 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.04 or 0.06342328 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00507217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.71 or 0.30584019 BTC.

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

