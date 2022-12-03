Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price target on Osisko Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Shares of OSK stock opened at C$3.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$5.02.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
