Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in November

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 230.9 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

LNDNF stock remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Orrön Energy AB has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Get Orrön Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.