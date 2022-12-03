Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in November

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 230.9 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

LNDNF stock remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Orrön Energy AB has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.