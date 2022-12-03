Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 497,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. 66,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $92.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

