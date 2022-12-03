Orchid Price Tops $0.0843 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $58.24 million and $5.41 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,904.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010693 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00239438 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08282774 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,998,771.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

