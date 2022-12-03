Orchid Market Capitalization Reaches $57.22 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Orchid has a total market cap of $57.22 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,036.99 or 1.00011588 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010517 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00040886 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021392 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00245017 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Orchid's official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid's official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08179582 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,295,905.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

