Orchard Funding Group plc (ORCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on January 6th

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance
LON ORCH opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.57) on Friday. Orchard Funding Group has a 52-week low of GBX 45.47 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 65.90 ($0.79). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £10.14 million and a PE ratio of 950.00.
About Orchard Funding Group
