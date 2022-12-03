Orbler One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $14.66 or 0.00086341 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $2.98 billion and $2.23 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.03 or 0.06338251 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00507359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.63 or 0.30592568 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.