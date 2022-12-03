Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Shares Down 0.8%

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Orbit International Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 million, a PE ratio of -624.38 and a beta of 0.52.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

