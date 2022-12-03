Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.19.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

