Optimism (OP) Price Tops $1.08 on Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Optimism has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $232.64 million and $83.07 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00006359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Optimism Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
