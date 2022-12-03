Optimism 24 Hour Volume Hits $48.97 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00006195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $225.94 million and $48.97 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.07 or 0.06343802 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00506925 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.66 or 0.30566439 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
