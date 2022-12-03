OpenBlox (OBX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $71,895.57

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $71,895.57 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

