Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Stephen Sadler Purchases 31,300 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Stephen Sadler acquired 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,233,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,300 shares in the company, valued at C$10,492,220.

Stephen Sadler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Stephen Sadler bought 10,000 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,200.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Stephen Sadler purchased 10,000 shares of Open Text stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.70 per share, with a total value of C$387,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Stephen Sadler acquired 65,000 shares of Open Text stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,579,980.00.

Open Text Stock Performance

OTEX opened at C$39.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of C$34.72 and a 52-week high of C$61.90. The firm has a market cap of C$10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.39.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

