ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.02-4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.62. ONE Gas has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $92.26.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Guggenheim lowered ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONE Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $218,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.