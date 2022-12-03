ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.02-4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.62. ONE Gas has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Guggenheim lowered ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONE Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $218,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

