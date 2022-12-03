Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Up 28.0% in November

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 561,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.60. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,178.29% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. Equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

