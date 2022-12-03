OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE OCX opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

