OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for OmniAb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
OmniAb Trading Up 18.5 %
NASDAQ:OABI opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. OmniAb has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.50.
OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.
