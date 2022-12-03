OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for OmniAb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

OmniAb Trading Up 18.5 %

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. OmniAb has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at OmniAb

OmniAb Company Profile

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 300,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,136.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,136.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

