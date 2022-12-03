OMG Network (OMG) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00007118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $169.31 million and $29.32 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00079643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025074 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

