Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Position Reduced by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.59%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

