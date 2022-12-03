Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.
Okta Price Performance
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $244.18.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $69,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,625,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,535,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Okta by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after buying an additional 46,257 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Okta (OKTA)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.