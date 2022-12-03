OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 63.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 193.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 193.0%.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $9.65 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

