OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OFS Credit Price Performance
OFS Credit stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $80.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.42. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $13.60.
OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Credit (OCCI)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.