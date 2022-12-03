OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OFS Credit Price Performance

OFS Credit stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $80.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.42. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

About OFS Credit

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.