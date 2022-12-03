OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Edwin Perez Sells 5,000 Shares

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $142,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edwin Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Edwin Perez sold 10,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.15. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

