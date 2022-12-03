Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.19. 4,192,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 563,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Oblong Trading Down 10.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 74.66% and a negative net margin of 389.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oblong, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

