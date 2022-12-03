NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $277.04 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $42.01 or 0.00246059 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $277.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,074.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010528 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021232 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003699 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.30008219 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,814.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

