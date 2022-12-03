Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 328.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 48,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 83,766 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

