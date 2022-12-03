Nuveen Senior Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Performance

NSL stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 38,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $187,219.63. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 62,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,659.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

