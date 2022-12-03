Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRSGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JRS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. 53,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,197. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

