Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
JRS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. 53,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,197. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.