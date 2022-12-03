Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

JRS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. 53,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,197. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

